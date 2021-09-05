Nipah Returns: Central Team Rushes To Kerala After Minor Dies Of Virus

A Central team rushed to Kerala after a 12-year-old boy died due to Nipah virus infection in the Kozhikode district, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

Nipal virus is spread by the saliva of the fruit bats.

The samples of the boy, which were sent to the Pune National Institute of Virology, confirmed the presence of the Nipah virus.

The Central Government has rushed a team of National Centre for Disease Control to the state. The team will provide technical support to the state, the ministry said.

Some of the immediate measures include active contact tracing for any contacts in the past 12 days, strict quarantine of the contacts and isolation of any suspects, and collection and transportation of samples for lab testing, the ministry said.

In 2018 also, there was a Nipah outbreak in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts of Kerala.