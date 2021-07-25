Niru Hazarika, Northeast’s First Female D.Litt Holder Dies

Assam has lost one of its most revered teachers, Professor Niru Hazarika. She succumbed to the deadly contagion – coronavirus at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital in the wee hours of Sunday.

Professor Hazarika was the first female academic from Northeast India to be awarded the degree of D.Litt. She played a pivotal role in shaping the Department of Political Science at Gauhati University.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma acknowledged her immense contribution to the field of Political Science.

He tweeted: Deeply saddened by the passing away of one of my revered teachers Dr. Niru Hazarika. A prominent academician and the first lady from NE to have been awarded D Litt, she authored several books and contributed to Political Science immensely. My condolences to the bereaved family.

The department of Political Science with whom Professor Hazarika was associate for over three decades, in a social media post mentioned, “Prof. Hazarika was one of the architects of the Department and contributed immensely towards the growth and expansion of the discipline of Political Science in the region. We pay our humble tribute to the departed soul”.

Notably, Professor Hazarika was the former Dean, Faculty of Arts, Gauhati University, and former member of ICSSR, New Delhi.

“She started her service career as a teacher in Political Science of Gauhati University and ended her career in it. She was also a student of this University,” the department noted in its post.

Professor Hazarika has supervised 60 research scholars and she primarily specialized in public administration, government, and politics in Northeast India, and human rights.

Professor Hazarika authored and co-authored several books. Some of her significant works include Public Service Commissions in India, Ethnic Autonomy in Northeast India: A Search for an Answer, Insurgency and Beyond, A Century of Civil Service in Northeast India among others.