Covid 19NationalTop Stories

No Cases of ‘Omicron’ Variant Reported in India Yet: Mansukh Mandaviya

By Pratidin Bureau
Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya, while speaking in the Rajya Sabha during Question Hour on Tuesday said that the country has not yet reported any case of Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The World Health Organisation had classified the variant (B.1.1.529) as a ‘variant of concern’ last week. On Monday, the WHO said the variant poses “very high” global risk.

Addressing a question on Omicron, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, “This new variant has been found in 14 countries. There is no case of Omicron in India yet. We are taking all possible precautions and doing genome sequencing as well.”

Related News

Assam Journalist Nava Thakuria Bags 2021 PEC International…

South Africa Returnee Tests Positive for COVID-19 In…

Guwahati Police Arrest Fake Currency Racketeers In Paltan…

Jorhat Mob Lynching Case: Minister Ranoj Pegu Assures Trial…

Genome sequencing enables scientists to isolate the viral material from a Covid swab sample, identify the RNA and determine its composition. Hence, they are able to identify the exact variant of coronavirus that an individual may be infected with.

On the general Covid-19 situation in India, Mansukh Mandaviya said, ‘It is under control but Covid-19 has not gone away. 124 crore vaccine doses have been administered across the country so far.”

ALSO READ: South Africa Returnee Tests Positive for COVID-19 In Chandigarh

You might also like
World

Tulsi Gabbard to take on Trump in 2020 US polls

Assam

Centre Determined To Build Bridge Over Brahmaputra River: Sarbananda Sonowal

Top Stories

Covid-19: Assam Detects 10 More Deaths

Assam

Commissioner Deepak Kumar promoted

World

After India, US likely to ban TikTok

Business

Swiggy expands business