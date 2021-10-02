No decision taken on Air India financial bid: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal said on Saturday that no decision has been taken on Air India so far and the winner will be selected through a well-defined process.

He said, “I have been in Dubai since…day before and I don’t think there is any such decision that has happened at all. Of course bids were invited…and that is assessed by the officers and in due course of time, there is a whole well laid down process through which the final winner will be selected.”

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said in tweet that the Centre has not approved any financial bid for Air India.

The Tatas have reportedly emerged as the biggest bidder for the debt-ridden airlines.

