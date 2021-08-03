No Economic Blockade Initiated Against Mizoram: Assam Minister

Assam Urban Development Minister Ashok Singhal on Tuesday asserted that no economic blockade has been initiated by the state government.

Recalling the violent clash that triggered crossfire between Assam and Mizoram police along the border village of Lailapur in Cachar district on July 26, the minister stated that the incident has threatened drivers; hence, there have been difficulties in transporting food supplies and essential commodities to Mizoram.

The minister was present at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital to take stock of the health status of the police officials injured in the crossfire.

Currently, five police personnel are undergoing treatment at GMCH, of which four are in the ICU and the fifth official is admitted to a paid cabin.

It may be mentioned here that National Highway 306 has been blocked by people staging frequent protests. In order to extend support to the neighbouring northeastern state, the Assam government has sent a cargo consignment comprising food and essential supplies worth 3711 kilogrammes from Silchar airport to Lengpui airport in Aizawl on Monday.