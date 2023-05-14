124 Displaced Civilians Return Back to Manipur’s Moreh

Meanwhile, ten tribal MLAs in Manipur have asked the centre to create a separate administration for their community. "As the state of Manipur has miserably failed to protect us, we seek from the Union of India a separate administration under the Constitution of India and live peacefully as neighbours with the state of Manipur," the MLAs said in a statement on Friday.

As per the official figures, close to 60 people lost their lives while more than 230 were injured and close to 1700 houses were burnt down during the violence in Manipur.

The Indian Army has deployed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and helicopters to keep an eye on sensitive areas across Manipur as authorities work to restore normalcy in the violence-hit state. Indian Army's Spear Corps on Friday informed about the deployment of UAVs and helicopters for Aerial Surveillance.