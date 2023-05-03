13 Historical Sites of Arunachal Pradesh to check out in 2023

Jaswant Garh War Memorial

The Jaswant Garh War Memorial stands as a commemoration to Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat, a valiant soldier who was posthumously bestowed with the Maha Vir Chakra of the 4 Garhwal Rifles for his heroism during the 1962 War against the Chinese Army.

The memorial is adorned with a statue of Jaswant Singh, along with a display of his personal belongings such as his attire, gun, bunkers from the time of the battle, the historical account of the conflict, a Chinese tomb site, and a temple. Additionally, the memorial houses an observation center that offers visitors an insight into the critical aspects of the warfare. This monument is among the most remarkable historical landmarks in Arunachal Pradesh, not only for its impressive collection but also for its awe-inspiring natural backdrop of hills and mountain