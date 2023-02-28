3.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Meghalaya, 2nd in Less Than 5 Hrs in NE

A low density earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hit Meghalaya’s Tura during the wee hours of Tuesday. This was informed by the National Centre for Seismology.
According to the centre, the tremors were felt at 6.57 am.
The centre tweeted, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 06:57:18 IST, Lat: 26.04 & Long: 90.11, Depth: 29 Km ,Location: 59km N of Tura, Meghalaya, India.”
This is the second earthquake reported in the Northeast region in less than five hours as 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck Manipur’s Noney during the early hours of today.
The tremor of the quake was felt at around 2.46 am.
The centre wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 02:46:39 IST, Lat: 24.67 & Long: 93.66, Depth: 25 Km ,Location: Noney, Manipur, India.”