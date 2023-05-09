47 Konyak Girls Evacuated from Violence-Hit Manipur’s Thoubal District

As many as 47 girls of the Konyak community from Nagaland have been reportedly evacuated from Thoubal district of Manipur, an official statement said on Tuesday.
The evacuation operation was reportedly carried out by the Assam Rifles in coordination with the Nagaland Government.
The official statement read, “All 47 Konyak Girls from Yairipok, Thoubal have been evacuated by Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General of Assam Rifles (IGAR). Assam Rifles under IGAR (NORTH) rescue team went to the interiors of Thoubal District to extricate these girls. They were all working on an hourly wage basis in a Veneer factory. All are safe.”
On Sunday, Assam Rifles along with the Nagaland State Police successfully evacuated more than 600 Naga students and families from violence-hit Imphal.
The violence in Manipur erupted on May 3 after tribals organized a demonstration in the ten hill districts of the state to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday appealed to the people of the state to bring peace and calm following ethnic violence that claimed around 60 lives, left 231 people injured, and saw around 1700 houses burnt down.
In an effort to help those stranded in Manipur to return home, several airlines have been operating special flights from Imphal. Flybig, a regional carrier, has added three additional flights between Imphal and Guwahati, and is operating a Guwahati to Imphal flight via Tezu six days a week.