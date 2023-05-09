47 Konyak Girls Evacuated from Violence-Hit Manipur’s Thoubal District

The official statement read, “All 47 Konyak Girls from Yairipok, Thoubal have been evacuated by Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General of Assam Rifles (IGAR). Assam Rifles under IGAR (NORTH) rescue team went to the interiors of Thoubal District to extricate these girls. They were all working on an hourly wage basis in a Veneer factory. All are safe.”