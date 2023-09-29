5G Experience Centre and Applications Inaugurated Across 8 North Eastern States

In a significant move towards harnessing the potential of 5G technology for socio-economic development in the North East region of India, Assam Electronics Development Corporation (AMTRON) started a 5G Experience Centre and applications in collaboration with various government agencies.
The project was formally inaugurated virtually by DoNER Minister G Kishan Reddy in the presence of BL Verma, Minister of State for DoNER and others.
The formal event was conducted at Tech City, Bongora, Guwahati Assam.
G Kishan Reddy in his speech said this initiative aligns with the vision articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in December 2022, focusing on leveraging 5G technology and digital connectivity for job creation, meeting developmental goals, and achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) by 2030 in the North Eastern Region (NER).
“India's digital economy has witnessed remarkable growth, outpacing some of the world's largest economies. Services like Aadhar, United Payments Interface (UPI), and Digilocker have played pivotal roles in India's digital transformation. Recognizing the potential of this digital revolution, the North Eastern Council, under the Ministry of DoNER, fully funded India’s first 5G Training Labs and 5G Health Use Case applications across seven North Eastern states (Except Arunachal Pradesh),” Reddy said.
AMTRON spearheaded the implementation of this ambitious project, collaborating with key stakeholders, including the Ministry of DoNER, Department of Telecommunications, Telecom Sector Skill Council, School of Planning & Architecture (New Delhi), Vardhaman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital (New Delhi), Design Innovation Center (UIET, Panjab University), and ALIMCO (a PSU of Ministry of Social Justice & Development, Government of India). The NEC provided essential guidance and coordination throughout the project.
A remarkable achievement was the completion of this project in a record time of around 75 days, setting a precedent for swift and effective execution under the policy of ‘Act First & Fast For North East’.
Ramendra Narayan Kalita, Chairman, AMTRON, who was also present during the occasion said the North East Region is moving ahead in technology and trying to match the footsteps of other technology-enriched states.
“The 5G technology as envisaged will offer a wide range of benefits to the common people. It will not only help in providing seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency, and highly reliable communications but will also increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency and network efficiency,” said Kalita.
“Through 5G, children even from the remotest schools in villages of Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram or any other North Eastern States will be able to learn new things in the new age classroom with top experts. We hope that this 5G Experience Centre will be able to provide the platform for students to avail Online Open Courses through 5G high-speed connectivity at a mass scale and secure them employment as well.”
The project comprises four key components:
5G Training Labs: One lab was established in each of the eight North Eastern states, accompanied by cloud-supported Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) offerings on 5G. Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) successfully trained Master Trainers for these labs. Notably, these labs incorporate cutting-edge Edge computing technology, allowing users to experience lightning-fast internet speeds for downloading study materials.
5G Health Use Case Applications: These applications were developed to explore the potential of 5G in the healthcare sector, leveraging the expertise of Vardhaman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital.
Collaboration with Tech City, Guwahati: The Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) at Tech City, Guwahati, served as the hub for this initiative, further enhancing the region's technological infrastructure.
Impact on SDG 2030 Goals: The 5G Training Labs are expected to empower the youth of North East with skills relevant to Industry 4.0, facilitating their participation in the knowledge economy and contributing to the achievement of SDG 2030 goals in the region.
This groundbreaking initiative not only strengthens digital connectivity in the North East but also positions the region as a significant player in the emerging 5G technology landscape. With this ambitious undertaking, AMTRON and its collaborators are paving the way for the North East to harness the full potential of 5G technology for inclusive development and economic growth.
Chanchal Kumar, Secretary, MDoNER; K Moses Chalai, Secretary, NEC and Narsing Pawar, Managing Director, AMTRON were also present during the occasion.
For more information about this project, please visit www.nec5g.org.