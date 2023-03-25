AFSPA Reduced in 'Disturbed Areas' of Nagaland, Assam and Manipur

Prioritizing the security, peace and development of the North East was done for the first time under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as a result of it, the region is rapidly heading on the path of peace and development.

Realizing PM Modi's vision of a peaceful and prosperous North East, under the leadership of the Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, several peace accords were implemented in the northeastern states in last 4 years. As a result of which, most of the extremists groups expressing faith in the Constitution of the country and the policies of the government led by the Prime Minister have laid down their arms and became partners in the peace and development of the North East.

Due to improvement in the security situation by the Modi government, the disturbed area notification under AFSPA was completely withdrawn from Tripura in 2015 and Meghalaya in 2018.

Amit Shah thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said, “I express my gratitude to Modi ji for bringing this positive change in the lives of the people of North East and connecting the region with the hearts of rest of India, greetings to the people of North East on this momentous occasion.”