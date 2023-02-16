Airtel 5G Plus Now Live in Northeast India

Airtel 5G plus is now available in seven of the states of Northeast India. The company is still continuing to construct its network and complete its roll out.

Rajnish Verma, CEO Assam and North-Eastern States, Bharti Airtel said, “Airtel remains committed to delivering the highest quality of service to its customers.

Connectivity to North Eastern states is in line with our commitment to bridge the digital divide and connect communities who need it the most. Starting today, Airtel 5G Plus is available in Kohima, Itanagar, Aizawl, Gangtok, Silchar, Dibrugarh & Tinsukia in addition to Guwahati, Imphal, Shillong, Agartala and Dimapur.

With this, we have successfully powered the entire North-East region of India. Airtel customers in these cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds.

We are in the process of lighting up all the cities which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

Airtel 5G Plus will strengthen the entire portfolio of services that Airtel offers. Moreover, the network will allow superfast access to high definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos etc.

India will get a fillip to economic growth as Airtel 5G Plus revolutionises education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics with this launch.

Over the past one year, Airtel has demonstrated the power of 5G with a host of powerful use cases that will change the way customers lead their lives and do business.

From India’s first live 5G network in Hyderabad to India’s first private 5G network at the BOSCH facility in Bengaluru to partnering with Mahindra & Mahindra to make its Chakan manufacturing facility, India’s first 5G enabled auto manufacturing unit, Airtel has been at the forefront of 5G innovation.