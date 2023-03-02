Ambush on BSF Patrol in Tripura: NIA Takes Over Probe

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the investigation of an ambush on a Border Security Force (BSF) patrol near the Bangladesh border in Tripura in August 2022 that killed two Jawan by the banned National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT), said an official on Thursday.

On August 19, 2022, in North Tripura, the insurgents targeted the BSF patrolling party from the Bangladeshi side of the border after which they fled deep into the forest inside the neighboring country.

Recently, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) ordered an NIA probe into the ambush as the attack has international linkages, an official stated.

On February 20, in its first information report (FIR) filed, the federal anti-terror probe agency has named a senior military commander of the banned outfit NLFT, 2nd Lieutenant Bikram Bahadur Jamatia alias Milan and six others – Sergeant Chtrabanga Jamatia, Warrant Officer Ramnai Kolia, Sergeants Rangia Reanga and Kawla Kaipeng– and two others.

As per FIR, a group of militants of NLFT led by Bikram Bahadur Jamatia carried out this incident.

However, the militants fired approximately six to eight rounds and five persons of BSF party fired 35 rounds (in retaliation).

Head constable Girish Kumar of BSF had received four bullet injuries in the incident and he later succumbed in a hospital.

The border guarding force enhanced vigil in the area and also sought assistance of Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) to take action against militants.

Meanwhile, officials said NIA is likely to approach Bangladeshi authorities to seek information about its cadres and persons involved in the attack.

NLFT, banned in 1997 under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), operates mainly in north Tripura and is said to be now headquartered in Bangladesh.