Union Home Minister Amit Shah Arrives in NE

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Northeast on Saturday for the occasion of golden jubilee celebration of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Meghalaya.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed him at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport with traditional gamusa.

Apart from the golden jubilee celebration, he will also attend a public meeting to be held at Polo Ground in Shillong.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma wrote, “Honoured to have received Adarniya Union HM Shri @AmitShah ji at LGBI Airport, Guwahati. Hon HM's presence is always inspiring and an encouragement for us to work with renewed vigour for holistic growth of Assam and the North East.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive on Sunday for the occasion.

It may be mentioned that North Eastern Council (NEC) is a statutory advisory body that was constituted under the North Eastern Council Act 1971 and came into being on November 7, 1972 at the capital city.