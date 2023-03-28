Amit Shah to Inugurate Projects Worth Rs 2,414 Cr in Mizoram on April 1

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones to development projects worth Rs 2,414 crore in Mizoram on April 1.

Amit Shah will inaugurate an Assam Rifles battalion headquarters at Zokhawsang worth Rs 163 crore and lay the foundation stone for the Laldenga Cultural Centre in Aizawl.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga met Amit Shah in Delhi last week and expressed gratitude to the for his promise to inaugurate Assam Rifles Battallion Complex and lay the foundation stone for Laldenga Cultural Centre.

Zoramthanga said, “I had a fruitful meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He informed me that he will visit Mizoram to inaugurate the Assam Rifles battalion headquarters complex at Zokhawsang and lay the foundation stone for Laldenga Cultural Centre on April 1.”

The Union home minister will also inaugurate the construction work of the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) under Smart City Ltd (ASCL) worth Rs 119.2 crore.

Besides this, Shah will also lay the foundation stone of Zorinpui-Longmasu NH-502A worth estimated Rs 781.85 crore; construction of Aizawl Bypass (Package-1), NH-6 worth Rs 329.70 crore; construction of Aizawl Bypass (Package-3), NH-6 worth Rs 720.72 crore; and construction of Laldenga Centre worth Rs 193 crore.

Many senior officials of the Central and the state government will attend the programme. The district administration has completed its preparations in view of Amit Shah's visit.