APPSC Fiasco Whistle-Blower Gyamar Padang Passes Away

Gyamar Padang, the person who is popular as the whistle-blower of the infamous Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak fiasco passed away on Wednesday.
As per Padang’s family members, he passed away at a hospital in Hyderabad. As per information, Padang was undergoing treatment at the Asian Institution of Gastroenterology Hospital in Hyderabad. He was severely ill and his health condition was deteriorating day by day. He breathed his last at 8:30 am today.
Tributes started to pour in from all sectors after the news of his demise spread across the state. People took to social media and condoled his demise.
On August 29 2022, Gyamar Padang, an aspirant of the Assistant Engineer of AE civil examination exposed the existing anomalies in AE civil mains paper in 2022. He lodged an FIR at the Itanagar police station, complaining that the question papers for the APPSC were reportedly leaked. The case was initially investigated by the Itanagar Police and later transferred to the special investigation cell (SIC) of the Arunachal Pradesh Police.
The CBI had taken over the investigation on October 26, 2022 on the recommendation of the state government and later conducted searches at around 16 different places in Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh in November which led to the recovery of incriminating documents/articles including fake/counterfeit stamps of the executive magistrate of Arunachal Pradesh, executive engineer, State Bank of India, hard discs, pen drives, etc.