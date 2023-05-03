APPSC Fiasco Whistle-Blower Gyamar Padang Passes Away

On August 29 2022, Gyamar Padang, an aspirant of the Assistant Engineer of AE civil examination exposed the existing anomalies in AE civil mains paper in 2022. He lodged an FIR at the Itanagar police station, complaining that the question papers for the APPSC were reportedly leaked. The case was initially investigated by the Itanagar Police and later transferred to the special investigation cell (SIC) of the Arunachal Pradesh Police.