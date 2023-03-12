Army Rescues 360 Tourists Stranded Due To Heavy Snowfall in East Sikkim

The troops of the Indian Army rescued as many as 360 tourists, including women and children, stranded while returning from Natu La & Tsomgo (Changgu) Lake in East Sikkim on Saturday night.

The Indian Army stated in its report that on Saturday afternoon, there was heavy snowfall in Sikkim and approximately 100 vehicles with about 400 tourists returning from Natu La & Tsomgo (Changgu) Lake got stranded. Troops of Trishakti Corps in collaboration with Civil Police and Civil Administration immediately came into action and launched rescue mission OPERATION HIMRAHAT.

The relief operations continued through late night. The tourists were moved to safe areas and were provided shelter, warm clothing, medical aid and hot meals.

The troops also arranged accommodation for the stay of 360 tourists including 178 males, 142 women and 50 children. Detailed coordination was done with GREF for road opening in the morning.

On Sunday morning, the road opening was taken up with assistance of GREF dozers. By 9 AM, the road was cleared to enable move of the vehicles to Gangtok.

The quick reaction by the troops provided relief and comfort to the stranded tourists under inclement weather conditions and ensured early clearance of road to enable move of vehicles to Gangtok. The stranded Tourists and Civil Administration of Sikkim expressed their deep gratitude for the immediate relief provided by the Army.