Army's Cheetah Helicopter Crashes in Arunachal, Search Ops Underway

In a tragic incident, an Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter flying an operational sortie near Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh was reported to have lost contact with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at around 09:15 am on Thursday.

According to the Indian Army, the said helicopter with two military personnel on board is reported to have crashed near Mandala, West of Bomdila.

Meanwhile, search parties have been launched.

More details will be shared soon.

It may be mentioned that last year in the month of October 21, an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) had crashed at Migging village in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district.

Following the incident, a search operation to trace the missing occupants was initiated.

Two bodies of military personnel were recovered, while, the mortal remains of two more military personnel were recovered in the later on the same date.

The search operation for the one remaining personnel was still underway.

With the recovery of the fifth and last body, the search and rescue mission in the October 21 helicopter crash in Arunachal Pradesh has concluded on October 22.