Arun Kumar Chaudhary Appointed General Manager of NF Railway's Construction Organisation

He also served as the Dy. Project Director at Beira, Mozambique from August 2004 to March, 2007 and had the responsibility of reconstruction of a 710 Kms. of railway line. During his tenure at Rail India Technical and Economic Service Limited (RITES) as General Manager (GT) from October, 2010 to November, 2011 he was incharge of Geotech Investigation of the Udhampur - Srinagar Baramulla - Rail Link project in Jammu & Kashmir. As the Chief Project Manager at Rail Vikas Nigam Limited from November 2011 to December 2012, he executed the works of gauge conversion of 264 Km long section between Lucknow – Pilibhit in North Eastern Railway and new line doubling of 66 Km long between Utrahtia - Rae Bareli of Northern Railway. He also worked as Chief Engineer/Construction of East Coast Railway, Bhubaneswar from March, 2015 to April 2017 and constructed 154 KM long new railway line between Talcher – Bimlagarh & 174 KM long new doubling line betweenTalcher – Sambalpur.