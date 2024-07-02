Arun Kumar Chaudhary Appointed General Manager of NF Railway's Construction Organisation

Arun Kumar Chaudhary, an officer of Indian Railway Service of Engineers from UPSC’s 1988 batch, took over the charge of the General Manager of the Northeast Frontier Railway (Construction).
Arun Kumar Chaudhary carries with him vast experience of working in various zones and PSUs of Indian Railways spreading all over the country. Before joining as the General Manager of NF Railway (Construction), he worked as the Principal Chief Engineer of Eastern Railway from June 2023 onwards. As General Manager/Construction he will be the overall in-charge of all railway construction activities within the jurisdiction of the NF Railway i.e. all north-eastern states including Sikkim and parts of West Bengal and Bihar.
He has worked as the Executive Engineer at Flash Butt Plant at Gonda from January 1992 to September 1996 and as Senior Divisional Engineer of the Lucknow division of North Eastern Railway from March 2000 to June 2002. During his service period, he worked in the Research Designs and Standard Organisation (RDSO) as a Director/ Research from March 2007 to March, 2010 &Director/GE/Civil, B&S from June 2002 to 2004.
He also served as the Dy. Project Director at Beira, Mozambique from August 2004 to March, 2007 and had the responsibility of reconstruction of a 710 Kms. of railway line. During his tenure at Rail India Technical and Economic Service Limited (RITES) as General Manager (GT) from October, 2010 to November, 2011 he was incharge of Geotech Investigation of the Udhampur - Srinagar Baramulla - Rail Link project in Jammu & Kashmir. As the Chief Project Manager at Rail Vikas Nigam Limited from November 2011 to December 2012, he executed the works of gauge conversion of 264 Km long section between Lucknow – Pilibhit in North Eastern Railway and new line doubling of 66 Km long between Utrahtia - Rae Bareli of Northern Railway. He also worked as Chief Engineer/Construction of East Coast Railway, Bhubaneswar from March, 2015 to April 2017 and constructed 154 KM long new railway line between Talcher – Bimlagarh & 174 KM long new doubling line betweenTalcher – Sambalpur.
As a Chief General Manger/ Civil at Indian Railway Construction Limited(IRCON), from May 2017 to March 2018, he worked in the project of speed raising on railway line between New Delhi – Howrah route of 1525 Km and for development of a terminal and major yard remodeling at Shalimar &Santragachi terminals of South Eastern Railway.
He also held other postings like Chief Engineer of North Eastern Railway from April, 2018, to July, 2019, and took the initiative for mechanized maintenance of track and land management. He also served as Chief General Engineer of South Central Railway, Secunderabad from July 2019 to May 2023, where he worked for the Preparation of Unified Standard Schedule of Rates (IRUSSOR - 2019), exclusively for Railway Bridges, Formation, and track for the first time for Indian Railways.