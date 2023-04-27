Arunachal: Miscreants Open Fire at Petrol Pump, Driver Injured, Cashier Abducted

In a shocking act of violence, a group of unidentified gunmen opened fire at the driver of the proprietor of a Bharat Petroleum petrol pump in the late night hours on Wednesday. The incident was reported at Momong locality in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh.
As per sources, at least three rounds were fired at the driver of the proprietor of the said petrol pump by the miscreants. He was then rushed to Namsai hospital in a critical condition after sustaining bullet injuries.
The injured person has been identified as Mithai Marandi. On the other hand, the cashier of the petrol pump namely Dinesh Sharma has been allegedly abducted by the gang.
Arunachal Pradesh Police suspects the involvement of rebel outfit members in the incident. However, they didn’t name any particular group. Meanwhile, a search operation has been launched by the Arunachal Pradesh police to nab the culprits.
The police and other emergency services immediately rushed to the spot and have initiated an investigation into the matter.
The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, and the police are exploring all possible angles. Security has been tightened in the area, and efforts are being made to trace the whereabouts of the abducted employee.