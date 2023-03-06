Arunachal to Get its First High Court Judge

The state of Arunachal Pradesh is all set to have its first High Court judge. The Supreme Collegium has put forward the appointment of senior advocate Kardak Ete.

Kardak Ete will be the first High Court judge from Arunachal Pradesh who will swear in as the judge of Guwahati High Court.

Recently, Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud recommended the appointment of senior advocate Kardak Ete as a judge of the Gauhati High Court.

Ete hails from Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh and he belongs to a Scheduled Tribe (ST).

The Collegium that includes Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K M Joseph, with one accord made the recommendation on December 1, 2022.

The chief ministers and governors of the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Nagaland have accorded with the recommendation.

The Supreme Court Collegium noted, “In order to ascertain the fitness and suitability of Kardak Ete for elevation to the High Court, in terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, the judges of the Supreme Court conversant with the affairs of the Gauhati High Court were consulted.

“For the purpose of assessing the merit and suitability of Kardak Ete for elevation to the High Court, we have scrutinized and evaluated the material placed on record. We have also perused the observations made by the Department of Justice in the file.

The report of the Intelligence Bureau indicates that he enjoys a good personal and professional image and nothing adverse has come to notice with regard to integrity. The candidate belongs to a Scheduled Tribe.”