8 Famous Temples & Monestery in Arunachal Pradesh

Tawang Monastery

The Tawang Monastery, also known as the Galden Namgyal Lhatse, is a prominent Tibetan Buddhist monastery located in the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh, India. Built-in the 17th century, the monastery is the largest in India and the second-largest in the world after the Potala Palace in Lhasa, Tibet. It is situated at an altitude of 10,000 feet and offers stunning views of the surrounding valley.

The monastery is home to over 450 monks and is an important center for Buddhist teachings and practices in the region. The main prayer hall of the monastery houses a three-storyed golden statue of Lord Buddha, along with many other sacred objects and relics. The monastery also has a library that contains rare manuscripts and ancient scriptures.

Tawang Monastery attracts tourists and pilgrims from all over the world who come to witness its stunning architecture, intricate murals, and beautiful surroundings. The annual Torgya Festival, celebrated in the monastery, is a major tourist attraction that showcases traditional dance, music, and religious rituals. Overall, the Tawang Monastery is a significant cultural and religious landmark in India and a must-visit for those interested in Buddhist culture and history.