3.3 Quake Hits Arunachal's Tawang

An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale jolted Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday morning.
This was informed by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
The earthquake occurred at 6.56 am at a depth of 5 kilometres, according to the NCS.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.3, Occurred on 22-07-2023, 06:56:08 IST, Lat: 27.44 & Long: 92.51, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, India," the NCS tweeted.
Earlier on Friday, Rajasthan witnessed three earthquakes in a span of just 30 minutes. The latest earthquake of magnitude 3.4 occurred at around 4.25 am, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported. According to the NCS, it occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.
The first quake of magnitude 4.4 was felt at 4.09 am at a depth of 10 kilometres, while the second one of magnitude 3.1 was felt at 4.22 am at a depth of 5 kilometres.