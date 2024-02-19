Arunachal: 2 Out Of 3 Abducted Workers Released

Two out of the three coal business workers abducted by unknown miscreants on Sunday from Arunachal Pradesh's Phinbiro were on Monday released from captivity.
This comes after the trio were reported missing from Phinbiro under the Lyngok Longtoi circle of the Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh. Subsequently, the involvement of unknown miscreants from militant organizations were suspected to be behind the abduction.
Both Gyan Thapa and Lekhak Bora were released in the jungles today, sources informed, while the whereabouts of Chandan Narzary, the third abucted worker remains unknown.
As per reports on Sunday, the abducted workers were employed at the coal business belonging to Sibu Sarkar and Ranjit Thapa.
Arunachal Police had acted swiftly and began a search operation for the trio yesterday itself.