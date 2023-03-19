Arunachal: 26 Stolen Bikes Recovered from Namsai

The Namsai Police on Saturday arrested four bike lifters in connection with the theft of twenty-six motorcycles from 2022-23.

According to sources, the motorcycles were recovered from various parts of Arunachal Pradesh.

The twenty-six motorcycles included eleven Bajaj Pulsar, three Royal Enfields, three super splendors, two Yamaha, three Glamour bikes, two Apache bikes, one scooter, and one TVS Rider.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) said that four two-wheelers were found in Dambuk (Lower Dibang Valley), one in Anini (Dibang Valley), nine in Mudoi (Changlang), and the remaining twelve were found in the Insu/Insa area of Chongkhan police station in Namsai district.

Earlier, on January 12, the Guwahati Police recovered nine stolen bikes in an operation.

According to sources, the city carried out operations at several locations in Guwahati when the stolen bikes were recovered.

The police arrested three accused in connection to the recovery of the nine stolen bikes.

The raid was carried out at Sontali, Malibari and Samaria.