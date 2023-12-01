Arunachal Govt Approves Policy to Build State’s Multi-Modal Logistics Ecosystem

The Arunachal Pradesh Government has approved the formulation of the Arunachal Pradesh Logistics Policy in alignment with the PM Gati Shakti Framework, reports said.
This decision comes after the state cabinet meeting held in Itanagar on Thursday under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and attended by senior government officials.
“Arunachal Pradesh Logistics Policy aims to augment an integrated, multi-modal logistics ecosystem for a developed state in 2047”, a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said.
It also stated that logistics has been a focus sector for the country for some time. In 2021, the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan was launched to provide multimodal connectivity infrastructure to economic zones. In 2022, the National Logistics Policy was launched with a focus on bringing in efficiency and reducing costs.
Further, the state cabinet also took cognizance of the recent improvements in connectivity infrastructure and the growth opportunities it presents.
The statement read, “The policy aims to bring all connectivity projects under one umbrella. Some of the key projects mentioned in the policy for implementation in a time-bound manner are the Arunachal Frontier Highway from Nafra to Vijoynagar, the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Balinong, the establishment of nine new industrial areas, the upgradation of Lekhi / Naharlagun Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT), the warehouse facility for the Itanagar Capital Complex at Chimpu and the logistics hub at Namsai, which are already proposed for financing under the PM Gati Shakti scheme.”