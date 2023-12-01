Arunachal Govt Approves Policy to Build State’s Multi-Modal Logistics Ecosystem

Further, the state cabinet also took cognizance of the recent improvements in connectivity infrastructure and the growth opportunities it presents.

The statement read, “The policy aims to bring all connectivity projects under one umbrella. Some of the key projects mentioned in the policy for implementation in a time-bound manner are the Arunachal Frontier Highway from Nafra to Vijoynagar, the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Balinong, the establishment of nine new industrial areas, the upgradation of Lekhi / Naharlagun Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT), the warehouse facility for the Itanagar Capital Complex at Chimpu and the logistics hub at Namsai, which are already proposed for financing under the PM Gati Shakti scheme.”