Arunachal Guv Adopts Two Tuberculosis Patients

In a significant gesture towards public health, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) adopted two tuberculosis patients from Kra Daadi District as part of the Ni-Kshay Mitra initiative under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (PMTBMBA).
This move took place during his maiden visit to the district, where he interacted with one of the patients in Tali on Monday.
Governor Parnaik committed to providing monthly food baskets to his adopted patients for a prescribed period. He encouraged the public, particularly affluent individuals and social activists, to adopt TB patients and contribute to the initiative aimed at making India tuberculosis-free.
The Governor recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2018 announcement to eliminate TB in India by 2025, ahead of the global target of 2030.
During his visit, the Governor urged health officials to conduct door-to-door awareness campaigns to educate TB patients about maintaining a healthy lifestyle. He called on government officials to engage actively with the community and promote the PMTBMBA.
The Governor's visit marked a historic occasion, as it was the first time a state governor had visited the remote administrative circles of Pipsorang and Tali in Kra Daadi District. Accompanied by State Minister of Land Management and Civil Aviation Balo Raja and local MLA Jikke Tako, he engaged with villagers from the Vibrant Border Villages, stressing the government's commitment to progress in these areas.
Addressing a public meeting at Pipsorang, the Governor highlighted the implementation of the Vibrant Village Programme, envisioned by Prime Minister Modi, aimed at bringing development to remote border villages. He stressed that improving infrastructure, health, education, and tourism in these areas would lead to reverse migration and enhanced border security.
Furthermore, Governor Parnaik stressed the need for at least four basic specialists in district hospitals to ensure robust healthcare. He also expressed concern about dropout rates in education, urging officials to focus on these students and promote reading habits through the establishment of libraries.
Highlighting the potential for tourism to drive socio-economic development, he suggested adopting the Bhutanese model to encourage entrepreneurship and self-employment among the youth. The Governor advocated for the optimal use of technology and automation in project planning and execution, promoting a paperless office environment.
Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner and Heads of Department briefed the Governor on the developmental progress in Kra Daadi District, outlining the initiatives undertaken and the challenges faced. Governor Parnaik reiterated the need for officials to actively engage with the community, inspect project progress, and utilize technology effectively to achieve developmental goals.