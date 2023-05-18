Assam Youth Found Dead In Arunachal Beer Factory

Ankur’s lifeless body was found at the B block of the factory, sources said.

Local police later reached the scene and recovered the body for post-mortem. It is however unclear if it was a case of suicide or murder, sources further said.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased youth have demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.

Earlier last month, a teenage girl from Meghalaya’s Shillong was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Rajasthan’s Jaipur.

The deceased has been identified as Walinda Binong. Rubi Binong, the father of the victim received a call from the authorities of a fashion designing institute in Jaipur, Rajasthan where his daughter Walinda studied, informed the Meghalaya Police.

As per sources, the caller informed the father of the teenage girl that his daughter’s health condition deteriorated and she was admitted at the Laxmangarh community health centre while asking him to reach Jaipur immediately.

After reaching the institute, he was informed by the authorities that his daughter expired and her body was kept at the morgue room of the community health centre.

The authorities informed the father that his daughter committed suicide in her room at the college hostel. Following this, an investigation was launched to ascertain her death.