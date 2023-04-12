China's Comments On Amit Shah's Arunachal Visit Rejected By India

India rejected China’s condemnation of Union home minister Amit Shah’s Arunachal Pradesh visit stating that it did not stand to reason and was not going to change the reality that the northeastern state was and always will remain an integral part of India.

Reacting to Amit Shah’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, Beijing had said that it was a violation of China’s territorial integrity and was not conducive to peace and tranquility in the border areas.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi reacted to China’s statement on Amit Shah’s visit saying, “We completely reject the comments made by the Chinese official spokesperson. Indian leaders routinely travel to the state of Arunachal Pradesh as they do to any other state of India.”

“Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. Objecting to such visits does not stand to reason and will not change the above reality,” he added.