Controversy Surrounds Death Of 10-Year-Old Assam Girl In Arunachal

Contrary to the initial pronouncement of suicide by authorities, the family of the deceased vehemently asserts that this was a case of murder.

Originating from Tekri Namsai village in Assam's Tinsukia, the young girl had been residing with the Konwar family for around two years. After the local police informed the family about the child's untimely demise, the latter arrived and examined the body, identifying multiple injury marks on her and prompting them to cast doubt on the suicide theory.