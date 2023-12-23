Controversy Surrounds Death Of 10-Year-Old Assam Girl In Arunachal

In the unsettling incident from Bordumsa in Arunachal Pradesh, a 10-year-old girl was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan within the residence of Mylo Konwar, a teacher at Kamang Pathar Primary School.
Contrary to the initial pronouncement of suicide by authorities, the family of the deceased vehemently asserts that this was a case of murder.
Originating from Tekri Namsai village in Assam's Tinsukia, the young girl had been residing with the Konwar family for around two years. After the local police informed the family about the child's untimely demise, the latter arrived and examined the body, identifying multiple injury marks on her and prompting them to cast doubt on the suicide theory.
Expressing their concerns to the media, a family representative conveyed, "Today at the Bordumsa border area, we have closed the gate here as a girl from Tekeri Namsai village was working at a teacher's house in Arunachal. The girl stayed with the family for about a year, but yesterday we were informed by the police that the girl child is no more."
Adding further weight to their claims, the family member stated, "When the girl's family came here, they were told that it was a suicide, but upon inspecting the body, they found marks at the back and it is assumed that this is not a suicide but a case of murder."
Subsequently, local bodies and concerned individuals joined forces, closing the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh gate as a symbolic gesture demanding a thorough investigation and justice for the grieving family.
In response to the escalating situation, the Bordumsa police station in Arunachal Pradesh has formally registered the case and initiated an investigative process.