ENNO Cadre Surrenders Before Assam Rifles In Arunachal

An active cadre of the Eastern Naga National Organisation (ENNO) has surrendered himself before the Assam Rifles in Arunachal Pradesh.
The said militant, identified as self-styled private Muktudhan Chakma (36), surrendered himself before Commandant Colonel of 11 Assam Rifles, Bibek Tripathi along with EAC Apollo James Lungphi, PS OC Inspector Tanka Chetry, and others.
He also laid down a .32mm pistol along with a magazine with five live rounds, sources informed, adding that he is a resident of Kamlapuri in the Miao administrative circle.
The surrendered operative said that he took the step as he was fed up of a life filled with uncertainties in the jungle.
“I have surrendered to lead a peaceful and meaningful life. I promise not to take up arms again in the future,” he said
Chakma also thanked the Assam Rifles for convincing him to embrace the path of peace.
Chakma had, in 2017, joined the Eastern Naga National Government but the banned outfit became defunct in 2022 after almost all its members surrendered at that time.
Meanwhile in Manipur, a militant belonging to the National Socialist Council of Nagalim-Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) was apprehended by a combined team of Indian Army and troopers of Assam Rifles.
The joint team recovered a 9mm carbine rifles along with five live rounds from his possession. The arrested cadre has been identified as one Shiningson Chilhnag (52), hailing from East Imphal in Manipur.