IAF's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team Stuns Itanagar with Thrilling Air Show

Rapturous applause and stunned silence filled Itanagar last Saturday, as the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) performed over the city skies.
The team exhibited a scintillating display of precious flying, demonstrating the skills and capabilities of the IAF pilots. The aerobatics team gave moments of adrenaline rush to the spectators and painted their hearts and minds with fervour of patriotism.
Along with SKAT, Sukhoi-30 MKI, Rafale, and Helicopters also performed in the Air Show.
Approximately 4,000 people including Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, other dignitaries, children of various schools and civil population of the capital city witnessed the aerobatic display.
The spectacular Air Show was organized as a part of IAF’s outreach programme for the benefit of common public.