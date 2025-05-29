NGT Takes Suo Motu Cognizance of Pollution from Silicon Factory in Arunachal’s Niglok IGC

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) Principal Bench in New Delhi has taken suo motu cognizance of alleged environmental violations by a silicon factory located at Niglok Industrial Growth Centre (IGC) in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Siang district, following a news report published in The Arunachal Times on April 28, 2025.

The Tribunal, led by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, along with Judicial Member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and Expert Member Dr. A. Senthil Vel, noted serious concerns over air and water pollution reportedly caused by the factory operated by M/s Aether Alloys LLP near Ruksin town. The news article also highlighted the proposed establishment of two additional silicon factories by M/s Alloy Craft LLP and M/s Arunachal Ferro Alloy, which has sparked strong opposition from local villagers.

According to the report, locals were not properly informed during the consent process. It is alleged that local gaon burahs were approached without being made aware of the environmental implications, and no public hearing or Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was carried out. The IGC Pollution-Affected People’s Forum has also alleged gross violations of the Factories Act, 1948.

The NGT observed that the matter involves prima facie violations of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974. Citing its authority to take suo motu action as upheld by the Supreme Court in Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai vs. Ankita Sinha & Ors. (2021 SCC Online SC 897), the Tribunal initiated proceedings.

The NGT has impleaded the following as respondents:

Deputy Commissioner, East Siang District

Arunachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Regional Office, Shillong

All respondents have been directed to file their replies by affidavit before the Eastern Zonal Bench in Kolkata at least one week before the next hearing date. They are also required to remain virtually present if filing the reply without legal representation.

The matter has been transferred to the Eastern Zonal Bench, Kolkata, for further proceedings, with the next hearing scheduled for July 21, 2025.