NIT Silchar Incident: Koj Buker’s Father Vows for Justice

The father of the deceased National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar student Koj Buker, who died by suicide, has vowed to fight for justice, reports emerged on Wednesday.
Koj Buker was a third-year B.Tech student in the Electrical department who took the extreme step on September 15 due to alleged ‘academic pressure’ after failing to clear his backlogs. The deceased was a resident of Arunachal Pradesh.
Breaking his silence after performing the last rites of his deceased son, Koj Buker’s father, Koj Pullo told a local newspaper The Arunachal Times, “I will die trying to unearth the cause of my son’s death. I will fight not only for my son but for the entire NITians of NIT Silchar.”
“I was swarmed by local and regional media in NIT Silchar. They wanted my reaction to my son’s death. I was not in a position to speak to the media, so I did not comment anything there,” Pullo said.
“I have been told that my son died by suicide, but the postmortem report is yet to come, so I won’t be able to comment anything on that,” he added.
Informing the media that he would be filing an FIR in Ziro (Lower Subansiri) against NIT Silchar, the grief-stricken father said, “Being a father, I had an obligation to perform the funeral. The last rites were down yesterday (Monday). Now my objective will be to find out the reason for my son’s death.”
It may be mentioned that the body of Koj Buker was found hanging under suspicious circumstances from a window inside the NIT hostel campus on September 15.
It came to the fore that the said engineering student had a backlog on several subjects from his first semester and therefore, the NIT authorities didn’t allow him to register for the third year until he cleared his backlogs.
Following this, the student decided to meet NIT Academic Dean BK Roy seeking help on the matter. But, his concerns were not taken into consideration. Owing to this, the student decided to end his life, as per sources.