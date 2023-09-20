NIT Silchar Incident: Koj Buker’s Father Vows for Justice

It may be mentioned that the body of Koj Buker was found hanging under suspicious circumstances from a window inside the NIT hostel campus on September 15.

It came to the fore that the said engineering student had a backlog on several subjects from his first semester and therefore, the NIT authorities didn’t allow him to register for the third year until he cleared his backlogs.

Following this, the student decided to meet NIT Academic Dean BK Roy seeking help on the matter. But, his concerns were not taken into consideration. Owing to this, the student decided to end his life, as per sources.