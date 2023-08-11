NSCN Cadre Gunned Down In Arunachal; Another Militant Nabbed

A cadre belonging to the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) Niki Sumi group was reportedly gunned down by troopers of Assam Rifles during a skirmish at Arunachal Pradesh.
The deceased cadre has been identified as one Wankai Wangsa.
The skirmish was reported near Borduria village in Khansi region of Arunachal’s Tirap district, sources informed.
In another incident, an active militant of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) was apprehended in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh.
The cadre, identified as Aparichit Asom alias Pankaj Asom, was nabbed at Noglo.
It is learned that cadre had escaped an ULFA-I camp from the jungles of Myanmar, sources informed.
Troopers of Assam Rifles, acting of intelligence input, carried out an operation and apprehended the militant, sources further informed.