Two Active Cadres Of Banned Outfit Nabbed In Arunachal

Two active cadres of the banned outfit Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) were apprehended during separate operations by security forces in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to information, the two ENNG militants were nabbed by troopers of Assam Rifles in Changlang district during two separate operations.

“Based on specific inputs received from sources, a joint operation along with Changlang Police was launched which led to the apprehension of the two active cadres of ENNG carrying out illegal activities in the region,” a defence spokesperson said.

Later, the apprehended duo was handed over to Changlang police for further legal proceedings.

Recently, an active cadre of United Liberation Front of Asom-Independant (ULFA-I) was apprehended by Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of Spear Corps along with state police from Noglo Village in Arunachal’s Tirap district.

“Based on a specific input regarding the likely movement of a cadre of ULFA (I) from areas across Indo Myanmar Border towards Noglo village, a Joint operation along with Tirap Police was launched. The column laid ambush on suspected routes of Infiltration,” PRO said.

(With Inputs from ANI)