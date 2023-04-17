Two NSCN Overground Workers Nabbed In Arunachal

Security forces apprehended two overground workers (OGWs) of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) K (YA) in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district.

Acting on intelligence inputs, troopers of Assam Rifles conducted a joint operation with Arunachal police and apprehended the duo.

The column cordoned the area and carried out a thorough search of the area that led to the apprehension of the two OGWs, officials said.

Further investigation is on.

Earlier this month, a NSCN-L cadre who killed a jawan in Arunachal Pradesh and escaped from jail was re-arrested.

The arrested NSCN-K cadre has been identified as Roksen Homcha Lowang who is one of the cadres involved in killing an Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn) jawan while escaping from jail.

a joint operation was carried out by Tirap Police, Assam Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), IRBn and Special Task Force (STF) headed by SP Kardak Riba where the team recaptured the militant from a jungle in Tirap district with an Ak-47 Rifle.

He had escaped from jail on March 26 by snatching an AK-47 rifle from the jawan and firing upon him.

The deceased jawan, identified as Wangnyam Bosai, passed away while he was being taken to Dibrugarh hospital in Assam for advanced treatment.