ULFA-I Cadre Surrenders in Arunachal Pradesh's Jairampur

In a significant development, a cadre of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) surrendered to the police in Arunachal Pradesh's Jairampur, reports said on Sunday.
According to sources, the cadre has been identified as Dhananjay Sonowal (20) alias Bokul Asom.
Dhananjay reportedly fled from the Arakan camp in Myanmar and surrendered before the police. The Jairampur police have handed over Dhananjay to the Margherita police for further proceedings.
According to information received, the surrendered cadre hails from Borboruah in Assam's Dibrugarh district.