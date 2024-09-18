Ziro Festival 2024 Start Date and Time, Artists, Tickets, and More

The Ziro Festival is one of India’s most celebrated music festivals, set against the stunning backdrop of the Ziro Valley in Arunachal Pradesh. Known for its vibrant atmosphere and diverse lineup of artists, the festival has become a must-visit event for music lovers. Here’s everything you need to know about the Ziro Festival 2024.

Ziro Festival 2024 Start Date and Time

The Ziro Festival 2024 is scheduled to kick off on September 26, 2024. The festival will run for four days, concluding on September 29, 2024. Each day will feature a packed schedule of performances, workshops, and activities, ensuring an exciting experience from start to finish.

Ziro Festival 2024 Artists Lineup

The festival is renowned for showcasing a mix of indie, folk, and alternative music. Past editions have featured a range of talented artists from across the globe. Expect performances from both established and emerging artists, offering a unique blend of sounds and styles. The Ziro Festival of Music 2024 is set to be an exciting event with a diverse lineup of artists from various genres and regions. Here are some of the notable performers:

Hanumankind (Bengaluru)

Kailasa (Mumbai)

Parvaaz (Bengaluru)

Ballimaaraan – The Piyush Mishra Project (Mumbai)

Tamikrest (Mali)

Sushant KC (Nepal)

Amateur Takes Control (Singapore)

Saskia Laroo (Netherlands)

The Paradise Bangkok Molam International Band (Thailand)

Hollow Ship (Sweden)

Dynamite Disco Club Showcase (Bengaluru)

Benjamin Sum (Mizoram)

Carolina Norbu (Arunachal Pradesh)

Parikrama (Delhi)

Dabzee (Kerala)

Saniya MQ (Mumbai)

Dobom Doji Collective (Arunachal Pradesh)

Fakira (Kolkata)

Gowwli (Kerala)

Hanita Bhambri (Mumbai)

Pink Moss (Goa)

Teesta Troupers (West Bengal)

The Gluttones (Nagaland)

Sarthak Mudgal & Airbass (Delhi)

Dr. Ramprasad (Chennai)

Murder in Space (Meghalaya)

Alboe (Live) (Delhi)

Bottlesmoker (Live) (Indonesia)

Aayna (DJ Set) (Kolkata)

Flux Vortex (Live) (Goa)

Hamza Rahimtula + Rajasthan Folkstars (Live) (Delhi/Rajasthan)

Jay Pei (Live) (Delhi)

Modest Crow (Live) (Israel)

Parallel Voices (Live) (Madhya Pradesh)

Shantam (Live) (Goa)

Shrii (Live) (Hyderabad)

Spryk (Live) (Mumbai)

Jamna Paar (Live) (Delhi)

Stalvart John x Arun Sivag (Live) (Bengaluru)

G Force (Sikkim)

Strings Attached (Bengaluru)

H.O.M. (Mizoram)

Sutej Singh (Himachal Pradesh)

Sadagar Debbarma (Tripura)

Solace Her (Manipur)

Amrit X Uddhav (Hybrid Live) (Chennai)

Riverglass (Live) (Goa)

Babloo Babylon (Live) (Delhi)

Shaun Moses & Film Presents: MO/SS (Live) (Delhi/Goa)

The festival promises a vibrant mix of local and international talent, offering something for every music enthusiast.

Ziro Festival 2024 Tickets

Tickets for the Ziro Festival 2024 will be available for purchase online. Prices typically range from early bird offers to standard tickets, so it’s a good idea to buy your tickets as early as possible to get the best rates. The festival often offers different types of passes, including day passes and full event passes. Visit the official Ziro Festival website or authorized ticketing partners for the most accurate and up-to-date information on ticket availability and pricing.

Official Website Ticket Link: Click Here

Getting to Ziro Festival 2024

The Ziro Valley is accessible by road from Guwahati and Itanagar, the nearest major cities. If you’re traveling from outside the region, you may want to fly into these cities and then continue by road. It’s a good idea to plan your travel in advance and book accommodations early, as the festival attracts a large number of visitors.

Ziro Festival 2024: What to Expect?

The Ziro Festival is more than just a music event. It’s a celebration of culture and creativity featuring local crafts, food stalls, and workshops. The scenic beauty of the Ziro Valley adds to the festival’s charm, offering a unique blend of nature and music. Whether you’re a music enthusiast or simply looking for a memorable experience, the Ziro Festival promises a vibrant and enriching experience.

