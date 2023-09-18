Arunachal’s Kipa Ajay Appointed Deputy Chairperson of SAFF Finance Committee

Treasurer of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) Kipa Ajay has been appointed as Deputy Chairperson of the Finance Committee of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF).
The APFA has termed Kipa Ajay’s appointment as a ‘historic moment’ for the state.
Arunachal deputy chief minister Chowna Mein took to platform X and congratulated Ajay on his new appointment.
In his post on X, Chowna Mein wrote, “Congratulations to Shri @kipa_ajay, Treasurer of All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) on being appointed as the Deputy Chairperson of the Finance Committee of the prestigious South Asian Football Federation (SAFF).”
“This accomplishment brings immense pride not only to Shri Kipa Ajay ji but also casts a positive spotlight on the vibrant footballing culture of Arunachal Pradesh. Best wishes to Shri Kipa Ajay ji,” he further said.
South Asian Football Federation is an association of the football playing nations in South Asia which is the regional subsidiary of South Asian Football Confederation, incorporated in 1997. The members of the association are Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.