Arunachal’s Kipa Ajay Appointed Deputy Chairperson of SAFF Finance Committee

In his post on X, Chowna Mein wrote, “Congratulations to Shri @kipa_ajay, Treasurer of All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) on being appointed as the Deputy Chairperson of the Finance Committee of the prestigious South Asian Football Federation (SAFF).”

“This accomplishment brings immense pride not only to Shri Kipa Ajay ji but also casts a positive spotlight on the vibrant footballing culture of Arunachal Pradesh. Best wishes to Shri Kipa Ajay ji,” he further said.