Border Securtiy Discussed in Assam-Arunachal Pradesh Officials' Meet

District administrations of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh convened a coordination meeting on Monday at Banderdewa to strengthen inter-state cooperation ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.

Officials from Lakhimpur district in Assam and Papum Pare district in Arunachal Pradesh met at the Circle Officer’s office to review law and order preparedness along the inter-state border and ensure peaceful polling. The meeting focused on surveillance, intelligence sharing, and preventing illegal movement of liquor and contraband during the election period.

The coordination comes as border areas are considered sensitive during elections due to the risk of cross-border movement and unlawful activities.

What Was Discussed?

Senior officials from both states deliberated on tightening security arrangements, regulating vehicular traffic, and enhancing cooperation among enforcement agencies.

Concerns were raised about the possible illegal transport of liquor and other contraband across the border during the election season. Authorities stressed stepped-up monitoring and joint action to prevent attempts to disrupt the electoral process.

Lakhimpur district commissioner Pranab Jit Kakoty highlighted the need for seamless collaboration between the two administrations.

“Close coordination between our administrations is essential to ensure that the elections are conducted in a free, fair, and peaceful manner. We are committed to working together with our counterparts in Arunachal Pradesh to maintain law and order along the border,” Kakoty said.

Focus on Intelligence Sharing, Joint Operations

Deputy commissioner of Itanagar Capital Region, Toko Babu, underscored the importance of real-time information exchange.

“Timely exchange of intelligence and joint operational strategies will be crucial in preventing any attempts to vitiate the electoral atmosphere. Our teams will work in close coordination to ensure that the border areas remain peaceful and secure,” he said.

The meeting was attended by senior police officials, including Gunendra Deka, Senior Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur; Jummar Basar, Superintendent of Police, Itanagar Capital Region; and Nyelam Nega, SP, Naharlagun, along with other administrative officers from both states.

Officials agreed on maintaining constant communication channels during the election period to address emerging security challenges promptly.