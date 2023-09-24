The Conclave 2023: Assam CM Explains Why He Was Silent on Manipur Issue

Months after ethnic violence in the neighbouring state of Manipur, the chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma finally opened up on the issue at The Conclave 2023 stating that a chief minister of Assam has no right to interfere into the issues of other states.
Speaking at the interview session at The Conclave in New Delhi, CM Sarma told the Consulting Editor of Pratidin Time, “Manipur is our nearest neighbour, hence, I have no right to interfere in the internal matters of Manipur. This is the biggest thing I have learned over the period of my political career. If I had failed doing so, the relationship between both the states would have finished for the entire period to come. It was a conscious call on my party that I should not go beyond a point. Any misadventure from my side would have resulted in enmity between Assam and Manipur. We cannot afford that.”
In addition to that the chief minister mentioned that Assam did play a role in stabilizing the Manipur issue, but, discussion on the matter has to be resisted beyond a point. “Both the chief minister N Biren Singh and other political leaders of Manipur are in touch with me 24 hours,” asserted CM Sarma.
Highlighting the mindset of some Northeastern regions, CM Sarma further stated that some people in bordering states believe Assam acts like an older brother who does not give them adequate space.
“At some point of time, if one tries to learn the business of super active, sometimes, he/she also must learn the business of super restraint. Being a NEDA convener my duty is to ensure that both the seats of Manipur should come to BJP. We will win both the seats,” added the CM Sarma.
Coming to the Lok Sabha polls 2024, CM Sarma claimed that BJP will win entire Northeast.
Of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam, BJP will win at least 11, while, in other Northeastern states, the chief minister claimed to lose in only one seat and win all other seats.
Meanwhile, when asked if there are any cats in the cradle that will face the daylight by December this year? For instance, in the ULFA peace accord, the Assam chief minister reacted by saying, “It is a topic of intellectual debate for people from the generation of Assam Agitation. Post-Assam agitation generation has no connection to this ULFA issue, they want investment in Assam, and they want industrialization in Assam. Our Assam is the most peaceful state as of now. Thus, we should stop ourselves from talking about these issues, only then a lot of new industries will come to Assam, new investments and many other such good things will happen in the future.”
The chief minister also mentioned that the state government has signed around Rs 11,000 crore investments two months ago.
“Every paisa is on the field, except one investment on electrical cars. Yesterday we signed Rs 3900 crore, and then again Rs 15,000 crore proposal is under consideration by Assam government. I am also waiting for some big-bang investment in Assam. It will be difficult to stop Assam from development now. It will be inevitable. Assam’s inflation is the lowest in the country even better than Rajasthan. Except for a few sceptical news channels and social media accounts, Assam is in a festive mood. By 2026, I want to reach a state GDP to 9 to 10 lakh crore rupees. By the next 5 years i.e. by 2030, Assam will be on the list of top seven economically strong states of the country,” added Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma further.