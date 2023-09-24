The Conclave 2023: Assam CM Explains Why He Was Silent on Manipur Issue

Meanwhile, when asked if there are any cats in the cradle that will face the daylight by December this year? For instance, in the ULFA peace accord, the Assam chief minister reacted by saying, “It is a topic of intellectual debate for people from the generation of Assam Agitation. Post-Assam agitation generation has no connection to this ULFA issue, they want investment in Assam, and they want industrialization in Assam. Our Assam is the most peaceful state as of now. Thus, we should stop ourselves from talking about these issues, only then a lot of new industries will come to Assam, new investments and many other such good things will happen in the future.”