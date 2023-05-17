Assam, Meghalaya to Make Joint Visit to 'Sensitive' Border Areas

With frequent skirmishes arising along inter-state border areas, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday informed that the state government and Assam Government will make a joint visit to sensitive zones along the inter-state boundary by the end of May.
While interacting with the media, CM Sangma said, “We are in constant touch with the Assam counterpart and are going to meet in a couple of weeks before the month's end. We have also decided together that a joint visit will be made especially to the sensitive zones to build up confidence among the people and would also ensure that we ask our administrations, citizens and officials concerned to restrain from any kind of action that could lead to situations getting tense.”
Further when asked about frequent skirmishes and whether it would affect the second phase of the peace talks, he said, “For the last 50 years, these things have been going on. What we need to understand is the border talks are going on is precisely so that these kinds of incidents don’t occur.”
Following the announcement, the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police from West Jaintia Hills and West Karbi Anglong districts of both states held talks to ease border tensions with the residents residing along the border.
A meeting was organized at the border check post of Assam Police with the village headmen of villages along the border of the two states where it was decided to maintain peace and stability in the border areas.