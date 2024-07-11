Assam Rifles and CRC Shillong Forge Partnership for Comprehensive Rehabilitation Services

Assam Rifles, India's oldest paramilitary force, has signed a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Composite Regional Centre (CRC), Shillong.
This partnership aims to provide comprehensive rehabilitation services to both serving and retired personnel of Assam Rifles and their dependents.
CRC Shillong is a leading institute under the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities (Divyangjan), NIEPMD, Chennai, and operates under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
The MoU was signed at a formal ceremony held at the Assam Rifles Headquarters in Shillong by Pushpa Nair, President of the Assam Rifles Wives Welfare Association (ARWWA), and Dr. Ram Shakal Sahani, Director of CRC Shillong.
According to the MoU, CRC Shillong will provide assessment and diagnostic interventions for personnel with physical, mental, and intellectual disabilities, including those who are retired, as well as their dependents. The agreement also includes the development and implementation of training programs on disability and rehabilitation issues for Assam Rifles personnel and their families, which will also benefit the local population in areas where Assam Rifles operates.
Additionally, CRC Shillong will conduct screenings for children under 10 years of age in Assam Rifles-run schools to identify abnormalities or disabilities and recommend remedial measures. Teachers at these schools in Shillong will receive specialized training on managing and educating children with special needs. Lectures for parents of children with special needs will focus on core education and rehabilitation.
Furthermore, CRC Shillong will assist in the rehabilitation of disabled Assam Rifles soldiers, both serving and retired, under the ADIP Scheme per government norms.