Assam Rifles Celebrates 188th Raising Day and Director General’s Conclave

Assam Rifles, the oldest and most decorated Para Military Force of India celebrated its 188th Raising Day on Friday at its Laitkor Garrison in Shillong, and also its various formation and Units in the North East and Jammu and Kashmir.

Raised on March 24, 1835, the Assam Rifles has done yeoman service to the Nation and contributed immensely in bringing peace to the northeastern states.

This year the celebration of the Assam Rifles Raising Day was graced by Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North East Region, G Kishan Reddy as the Chief Guest. The union minister along with Lt Gen P C Nair, PVSM, AVSM, YSM, PhD, DG Assam Rifles and all ranks of the Force paid homage to the brave hearts who in the past 188 years have made supreme sacrifice in line of duty at the War Memorial in Shillong.

G Kishan Reddy also addressed all ranks of the Force in a Special Sainik Sammelan wherein he complimented all ranks for their outstanding contribution in fighting insurgency in the North East and Kashmir.

Reddy said that Assam Rifles has an unparalleled heritage of gallantry since 1835 and holds the distinction of having been bestowed the most number of gallantry awards. He further added that this unique distinction has been made possible through the supreme sacrifice of the Brave hearts of the Force in the line of duty.