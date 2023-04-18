Assam Youths Kicked Out From Arunachal Pradesh

As many as 13 youths from Assam who went to Arunachal Pradesh for a job were allegedly kicked out by the Arunachal Police.

The youths were recruited to work at fire services under OIL in Changlang district. However, they were kicked out of the state for no apparent reason.

The incident has sparked protest in Kakopathar in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

Protest parties and various organizations have blocked the road at Dirak Gate in protest against the alleged eviction.

According to sources, the team left their belongings behind and fled in the heat of the moment, fearing for their lives.

The families of the youths have expressed their concern and fear about their safety. Sources have revealed that the Arunachal Police did not take any action, which has further fueled the anger of the protesting parties.