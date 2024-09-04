ATTF, NLFT Rebel Groups Surrender After 35 Years; Tripura Signs Historic Peace Accord

In a significant development, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed today between two prominent rebel groups of Tripura, the All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) and the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT), and the Central Government, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Shah declared that the surrender of ATTF and NLFT cadres marks the end of a 35-year-long armed struggle.
Shah stated, "This is one of the biggest achievements for the people of Tripura. Since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, his vision for a capable and developed Northeast has been advanced through peaceful dialogue. There was once a large gap between the people of the Northeast and Delhi, but PM Modi has reduced this distance, not just through infrastructure like roads, rail, and airways, but also by bridging the gap in people's hearts."
He emphasized that today’s agreement marks a significant milestone in the Government of India’s commitment to developing the Northeast, particularly Tripura, under the combined vision of ‘Ashta Lakshmi’ and ‘Purvoday’.
Highlighting the broader impact of these efforts, Shah mentioned that this agreement is India's 12th such peace accord, and the third for Tripura. "So far, 10,000 extremists have laid down their arms and joined the mainstream. These peace agreements have saved thousands of lives. Today, over 328 cadres of the NLFT and ATTF have surrendered and joined the mainstream, and they can now live peaceful lives with their families and feel proud as Indian citizens, contributing to a developed Tripura."
Shah also announced a Rs. 250 crore development package for Tripura, aimed at accelerating development in tribal areas that have long felt neglected. "Whether it is the Bodo agreement or the agreement to end the Bru-Reang refugee crisis, or any other agreements, we have implemented them fully. Under Modi's leadership, these agreements are not just pieces of paper; they are heartfelt commitments that we have brought to the ground. Thousands of Bru-Reang brothers now live in good houses, their children are going to school, and they are practicing their religion freely. Today, they are beneficiaries of over 300 government schemes."
Shah also assured the cadres of NLFT and ATTF, saying, "We will honour this agreement to the last detail. We started with the NLFT-SD accord in 2019, followed by the Bru-Reang accord, the Bodo accord, the Karbi accord in 2021, the Assam’s Adivasi Peace Accord in 2022, the Assam-Meghalaya settlement of inter-state border dispute in 2022, the Assam-Arunachal settlement of inter-state border dispute in 2023, the Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) peace accord in 2023, the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) peace accord in 2023, and the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) peace accord in 2023."
He further noted that the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) has been completely lifted from Tripura and reduced in several other parts of the Northeast.