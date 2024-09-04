ATTF, NLFT Rebel Groups Surrender After 35 Years; Tripura Signs Historic Peace Accord

Shah also announced a Rs. 250 crore development package for Tripura, aimed at accelerating development in tribal areas that have long felt neglected. "Whether it is the Bodo agreement or the agreement to end the Bru-Reang refugee crisis, or any other agreements, we have implemented them fully. Under Modi's leadership, these agreements are not just pieces of paper; they are heartfelt commitments that we have brought to the ground. Thousands of Bru-Reang brothers now live in good houses, their children are going to school, and they are practicing their religion freely. Today, they are beneficiaries of over 300 government schemes."