Atul Bora Calls on Nagaland CM in Dimapur, Discusses Regional Cooperation

Assam Gana Parishad (AGP) President Atul Bora called on the Chief Minister of Nagaland and founder of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), Neiphiu Rio, at his residence in Dimapur on Monday. The visit was marked by discussions aimed at strengthening ties between the two northeastern states.

Accompanying Bora was AGP Working President Keshab Mahanta. The meeting was also attended by key Nagaland leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang, NDPP President Chingwang Konyak, and NDPP Vice President Rusemtong Longkumer.

During the meeting, Atul Bora praised Neiphiu Rio for his pivotal role in fostering peace, stability, and development in Nagaland. He also highlighted Rio’s efforts in enhancing goodwill and cooperation between Assam and Nagaland.

Atul Bora extended his best wishes to Rio and his spouse for their continued health and happiness. He also expressed deep appreciation for the warm hospitality extended by Rio and his family during the visit.

