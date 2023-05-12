BSF Jawans Nab 3 Bangladeshi Nationals in Two Separate Incidents in Northeast

Acting on specific tip-off, alert troops of 110 Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya on Thursday apprehended two Bangladeshis inside Indian Territory of East Khasi Hills who entered Indian Territory illegally with the intention of robbery/ theft.
Apprehended Bangladesh nationals revealed their identity as Islam Uddin and Fazer Ali both are residents of Companiganj, Bangladesh who had stolen parts of machinery involved in Border Fence construction and had another plan to carry out robbery in Indian bordering village also.
Duo along with theft items were handed over to PS Bholaganj for further course of action and FIR is lodged against them.
It is learned that BSF Meghalaya apprehended 27 Bangladeshis since January who sneaked into India for different nefarious purposes.
Meanwhile, BSF Assam has apprehended a suspected Bangladeshi national from Salapara village near Indo-Bangla border in Dhubri district on Thursday.
The apprehended Bangladeshi national has been identified as Shaheen Khan.
According to initial reports, Shaheen Khan entered India illegally several months ago. He was arrested while returning to Bangladesh on Thursday.
The custody of Shaheen Khan was later handed over to Sukchar police.