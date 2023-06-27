BSF M'laya Thwarts Illegal Migration Bid, Bangladeshi & Indian Nationals Held

Acting on specific tip-off, the troops of the 4th Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya on Monday apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals and five Indians on Dawki- Amlarem road who illegally crossed the International Border and enter into India in West Jaintia Hills.
The apprehended Bangladesh nationals were residents of Sylhet and Habibganj in Bangladesh. On questioning they revealed that they infiltrated with intention to settle down in India permanently.
The driver of the vehicle was also detained for facilitating their illicit movement.
All the 10 apprehended persons along with seized items were handed over to PS Dawki, West Jaintia Hills for further course of action.
In the course, so far BSF has apprehended 26 Bangladesh nationals since January 2023 who illegally entered into India with intention of illegal migration.